Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a presser today that Iran did steal confidential campaign information from the Trump campaign and gave it to the Harris campaign. This was in a filing against three Iranian hackers.

The suspects are accused of working for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Masoud Jalili, Seyyed Ali Aghamiri and Yasar Balaghi are the three suspects named in the case, according to a federal indictment unsealed Friday afternoon.

The indictment shows the trio are facing a long list of charges, including: Conspiracy to Obtain Information from a Protected Computer; Defraud and Obtain a Thing of Value; Commit Fraud Involving Authentication Features; Commit Aggravated Identity Theft; Commit Access Device Fraud; and Commit Wire Fraud While Falsely Registering Domains.

In addition, Iran has sent assassination teams to kill Donald Trump.

It would be hard to come up with a clearer endorsement for the Harris-Walz ticket. Additionally, Russian President Putin has endorsed her for president.

Iran will hack for Harris and kill for her. They want her because she’s weak and will empower them. Donald Trump will end the flow of cash that they use to destroy Israel and promote terror around the world.

“The defendant’s own words make clear that they were attempting to undermine former President Trump’s campaign in advance of the 2024 US presidential election.”

Merrick Garland completely dodges the question when asked about the DOJ’s decision to release the letter from President Trump’s would-be-assassin in which he put a bounty on his head. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OeXazrNndF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2024