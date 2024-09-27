This Is Shaping Up to Be the October Surprise

The October Surprise might be Judge Chutkan, who is overseeing Jack Smith’s lawfare case against the former president in D.C.. Donald Trump’s team will have to file objections to the revised criminal charges in DC on October 1, and file proposed redactions on October 10. It will be under seal, but the cherry-picked leaks will come if the past is prologue.

In addition to the leaks, there are unredacted quotes.

Prosecutors say their filing includes unredacted quotes and information gleaned from sensitive sources like grand jury transcripts and interviews, but it will redact the footnotes identifying those sources.

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney said: It’s possible Chutkan will release the redacted filing—without its exhibits—soon after Oct. 1 (Tuesday). She set Trump’s deadline to raise objections for noon that day, which is unusual timing if she’s planning to wait until after Oct. 10 to release the filing/exhibits.

Chutkan, Smith, Garland, and Harris will all tell you the lawfare cases are politics-free. The issue, they claim, is that no one is above the law. You’d have to be very naive to believe that.

