Donald Trump met with Ukraine’s President Zelensky today, and the former president complimented Mr. Zelensky for standing by him during the Ukraine impeachment. That riled up many Democrats on social media.

“We have a very good relationship, and I have a very good relationship with President Putin,” Trump said as they met briefly with reporters. “If we win, we will get it resolved very quickly.”

He also said it “takes two to tango,” when Zelensky said he hopes “we have more good relations.” That really riled up Democrats, who called Trump a “traitor.” They really believe Ukraine is our 51st state. I’m sure of it. The country is not even in NATO because that was the deal Ukraine made and the US agreed to decades ago. Russia regards NATO on its border as an existential threat.

Zelensky was unhappy but asked for a meeting with Donald Trump.

The left is angry that Mr. Zelensky is meeting with Mr. Trump. The notorious Brooklyn Dad (probably Brooklyn Grandpa by now) wrote: I think it’s disgusting that President Zelensky has to meet with Trump, who has already tried to EXTORT him and supports giving Putin parts of Ukraine.

Aaron Rupar wrote on X that the survival of Zelenskyy’s country depends on Trump losing. I don’t see any purpose in dancing around that or pretending Trump is something he isn’t at this very late date. I don’t trust trump AT ALL.

Many comments mocked Trump and fumed over Zelensky meeting with him.

It’s stunning how Democrats went from peace lovers to warmongers.

Many social media commenters believe stopping endless wars and World War III depends on Donald Trump. As Doge Designer said, A Trump victory is essential for world peace.

The meeting came after Mr. Zelensky campaigned with Kamala Harris and after Mr. Trump criticized Zelensky. Trump told him to “make a deal” with Russia to end the war. “It’s a shame what’s happening in Ukraine. So many deaths, so much destruction. It’s a horrible thing,” Trump said to reporters.

Yesterday, the Biden-Harris administration announced another $8 billion to Ukraine from our empty coffers.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with leftist Keir Starmer. World leaders are eager to meet with Trump because they think he might win.

