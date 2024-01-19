AG Garland Pushes for a Speedy Trial [for Penalties That Carry 100 Years in Prison]

Steve Bannon pointed out in an X post that Merrick Garland, our Attorney General, the top law enforcement officer in the nation, is pushing for a speedy trial for President Trump. The only reason to rush this is to make sure they get to imprison him before the election. It’s massive election interference.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Evan Perez interviewed Garland. The AG pushed for a quick trial. See what he says about allegations of political targeting:

EVAN PEREZ: We, you know, one of the trials of the former president, Donald Trump, is scheduled for March. You know, some of the polling recently showed that three-quarters of Republicans believe that he’s being targeted for political reasons. Does it concern you that this public perception exists? And what can you do to try to change that?

AG MERRICK GARLAND: Okay. Of course, that concerns me. What we have to do is show by the acts that we take that we’re following the law, that we’re following the facts. The prosecutions that you’re talking about were brought last year. And the special prosecutor has said from the beginning that he thinks public interest requires a speedy trial, which I agree with.

EVAN PEREZ: You agree with that.

AG MERRICK GARLAND: I do, and the matter is now in the hands of a trial judge to determine when the high trials will take place.

What happened to the DOJ/FBI not doing anything to interfere with an election?

Merrick Garland Argues for DIRECT LAWFARE ELECTION INTERFERENCE in 2024 to Save Biden AND Himself https://t.co/kZdlXNVGU7 pic.twitter.com/Im2Cmy4yAw — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) January 19, 2024

