AG Garland’s ok with elderly dying during COV, but not prisoners

“The DOJ announced on Friday that they would not be pursuing an investigation into the nursing home deaths in Pennsylvania. The DOJ is, however, investigating the same concerns in regards to prisons.”

The DOJ announced on Friday that they would not be pursuing an investigation into the nursing home deaths in Pennsylvania. The DOJ is, however, investigating the same concerns in regards to prisons, The Post Millennial reported.

In other words, if you are elderly, you are worth nothing, but if you are a prisoner, you are valuable. This is what they do with immigration too — they protect criminals in sanctuaries. They made all of the USA a sanctuary for criminals.

Merrick Garland is evil, insane, something not normal. Pick one, and tell me the answer because this is not my America.

They’re protecting the blue state governors:

The DOJ contacted Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday to say that they would not be investigating the question of if the state was in violation of federal law when it forced nursing homes to accept the return of COVID-19 patients after a hospital stay.

It has been 11 months since the DOJ told the Democrat-led states of Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan that information to make this assessment was required to find out if the instructions “may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.”

They do, however, care about criminals:

The DOJ, however, is conducting an investigation into how prison populations were managed during the pandemic.

The “Capstone Review of Findings From Remote Inspections of Facilities Housing Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmates during the COVID-19 Pandemic” will analyze “the findings of 15 published remote inspection reports of 16 facilities housing BOP inmates during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic and remaining challenges for the BOP during the pandemic and beyond.”

The DOJ writes that “These inspections assessed whether BOP-managed institutions, contract institutions, and contract Residential Reentry Centers complied with available guidance and best practices regarding preventing, managing, and containing potential COVID-19 outbreaks in correctional and residential reentry settings, and highlighted particular challenges faced by specific institutions.”

Democrats don’t like the elderly or prisons.