Creep arrested in horrifying NYC attacks on women

















Police on Friday arrested a suspect in the horrifying attacks of three women in an Upper Manhattan park, including one victim who was sent to the hospital with head injuries after nearly being raped.

Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, is suspected of horrific attacks of three women in an Upper Manhattan park, including one who is hospitalized with head injuries. Pichardo tried to rape her.

He was arrested and hit with several charges, including attempted rape and attempted criminal sexual act. Those attacks all took place within the span of an hour on Wednesday in Inwood Hill Park.

We’d like to know if he’s here illegally and if so, does he have a criminal record in his home country. No media will report that information. We’re not saying he is, but many of these people pouring through our borders end up in our prisons and it’s kept secret. The reason we wonder is they didn’t mention a prior record, at least not yet, and no one starts these committing these crimes at age 40.

He first approached a 34-year-old woman threatening to rape her when he hit her in the head and stole her phone.

About 20 minutes later, he allegedly threatened to sexually assault a 40-year-old woman, and demanded her phone before she was able to flee, cops said.

Then at 11:57 a.m., Pichardo allegedly struck a 44-year old woman with a tree branch before “continually slamming her head into the ground,” according to police.

He allegedly pulled her pants down and attempted to rape her and steal her backpack and iPhone, cops said.

The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with head trauma injuries, police said. She was in stable condition.

