Did Biden get the ‘sucking blood’ of kids quote from Q or Silicone Valley?

















By now, you heard about Joe Biden answering a question about Democrats defunding the police by saying, do Republicans suck the blood out of children.

The Post Millennial put forward a possible explanation for Biden’s crazy remark.

There is QAnon conspiracy theory by some Qsters in which they believe in part that Democrats kidnap young children and use their young blood.

They didn’t have to kidnap to do it. All they had to do in 2017 was get it from a company called Ambrosia. They had about 100 customers, some from Silicone Valley who were paying 8,000 for the young blood.

Anyone over age 35 can become an Ambrosia customer, said founder Dr. Jesse Karmazin, but most of the early adopters tend to be of retirement age. He also stressed that it’s a range of people, and not just Bay Area technologists, who have signed up.

The donated blood typically comes from teenagers, although anyone under age 25 is eligible. The company buys its supply from blood banks, which also sell blood to pharmaceutical companies. So high-schoolers donating their blood are not aware that it might be used on healthy adults.

Speaking to a roomful of technologists, Karmazin explained that the company does not claim that it can cure aging. Instead, he’s hoping to recruit hundreds more people to research whether the transfusions can help fight particular symptoms associated with aging.

The company ceased doing blood transfusions after the FDA issued a warning against the company in early 2019.

“We have significant public health concerns about the promotion and use of plasma for these purposes,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, and Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks, MD, Ph.D in a joint statement, according to Salon.

Consumers “are being preyed upon by unscrupulous actors touting treatments of plasma from young donors as cures and remedies,” the statement added.

The statement is incorrect. The consumers are adults, not victims. They aren’t being preyed upon, they are being foolish.

The world has gone mad.

Related















