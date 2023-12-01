AG Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresentation & Censorship

Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer for misrepresenting COVID-19 and conspiring to censor public discourse.

He wrote: Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

I hope he wins. He wins a lot of his lawsuits. In the old USA, he’d win hands down, but then again, Bourla never would have gotten as far as he did.

BREAKING: I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse. pic.twitter.com/63mZ1y6FNC — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 30, 2023

They absolutely misrepresented the vaccine.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, April 1, 2021: “Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%!”https://t.co/e2UGg7NLCC — God Knows I’m Good (@timesIguess) September 2, 2023

