AG Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresentation & Censorship

M Dowling
Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer for misrepresenting COVID-19 and conspiring to censor public discourse.

He wrote: Pfizer engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices by making unsupported claims regarding the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

I hope he wins. He wins a lot of his lawsuits. In the old USA, he’d win hands down, but then again, Bourla never would have gotten as far as he did.

They absolutely misrepresented the vaccine.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
2 minutes ago

Its great that he’s suing but who gets any monetary damages awarded in the lawsuit?

