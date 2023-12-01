Newsom Goes Bonkers! Yells at DeSantis for Mispronouncing Kamala’s Name

By
M Dowling
-
2
43

Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis debated last night. The viewership was probably low. Politico put up a three-minute video with Newsom looking good and making it appear as if DeSantis couldn’t answer a question. In the real world, DeSantis did far better.

James Woods felt DeSantis murdered Newsom.

The California Governor went bonkers during the debate last night after Gov. DeSantis criticized Vice President Kamala Harris.

After the two sniped at each other with soundbites over pandemic handling, education, immigration, and several additional topics, DeSantis went after the corrupt teacher’s unions, which donate almost 100% to Democrats. “Joe Biden is in the pocket of the teachers’ unions, and so is Kamala Harris. That’s why they fought school openings,” DeSantis stated.

The California governor flipped out. Kamala is from California. They’re not sending their best.

“It’s not kom-a-lah Harris, Ron, it’s Kamala Harris. Madam vice president, to you!” the infuriated Newsom shouted, shaking his fist. “Stop insulting her!” he yelled.

When asked to give the president a letter grade, the California governor gave Joe the Senile an “A.” He also claimed that President Biden has proposed a “comprehensive immigration reform” package. Yes, true, they want all the new Democrats to become citizens so Democrats can have their permanent electoral majority. He blamed Republicans for the open borders. Of course, he did.

So, here’s Joe Biden mispronouncing her name. You should also know that she mispronounces her name too. She doesn’t always say it the same way.

Here’s More:


Tempus Fugit
Guest
Tempus Fugit
7 minutes ago

Maybe gavin is hoping for some favors from kamala like willie brown got.

lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Right. Immigration reform. Make all the invaders citizens so they can vote. I never thought America would be defeated so easily by communists/socialists, whatever you want to call them.

