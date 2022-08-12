AG Nixed Warrant for Unabomber’s Cabin But Not for Mar-a-Lago

Far-left ideologue Merrick Garland is far more interested politicizing the DOJ than enforcing the law. For example, while he wouldn’t approve a search warrant for the Unabomber’s cabin, he didn’t hesitate to ask for one for the former President.

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I’ll just tell you right now because it just sickens me to watch and listen to Merrick Garland, because Merrick Garland was in charge of the prosecution at DOJ of the Unabomber,” Turchie told Jesse Watters on his Primetime Fox show.

“And I have to tell you something: He would not recommend to the AG that our search warrant to get into Theodore Kaczynski’s cabin be approved.”

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, went on a nationwide bombing campaign between 1975 and 1995.

Turchie said Garland and his group of attorneys “had us working ’til 2 or 3 in the morning of April 3.”

“And finally, the AG Janet Reno, along with Louis Freeh, they stepped in, they approved the search warrant anyway,” he said. “Now, that was a case where we had bombs on airplanes. We had threats to blow up airplanes midair. We had people killed with bombs for 18 years. He wouldn’t do anything.”

Garland “would not recommend to the AG that we get into that cabin on April 3,” Turchie said. “He didn’t see the urgency then, and he didn’t seem to care about agents being up all night trying to get ready for that.”

Garland has other concerns like protecting toads in the “hapless toads” case. The man is a loon, aka, a far-left ideologue.

Getting Donald Trump for a records issue is far more important than capturing the Unabomber. The documents were behind locked doors with Secret Service guarding the building. All of the documents were declassified. None of that matters. The totalitarian ideologues just want to torment and arrest Donald Trump.

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Terry Turchie says Merrick Garland would not sign off on a warrant to raid the Unabomber, but signed off on a warrant to raid Trump. pic.twitter.com/FbPfHhRWQf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 11, 2022

