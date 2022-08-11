Good News! Merrick Garland Said the FBI Applies Law Evenly

When Merrick Garland spoke today, he said he wouldn’t stand by silently when the integrity of the men and women of the FBI are “unfairly attacked.” He may have no choice and have to stand by and watch the FBI self-destruct.

“Abolish the FBI” is trending on Twitter for a reason. Abolishing it is now the clarion call of people on the right and left. It’s too big and out of control. Maybe they can just gut it.

Garland said this afternoon:

Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor. Under my watch that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the evenhanded application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence.

Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations. Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time.

He has to be mocking Americans on the right. No one believes that. He doesn’t even believe that. Listen to the Will Cain monologue below as he discusses the two-tier justice system.

Garland: “Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Dept. and our democracy. Upholding the law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Dept. is doing.”pic.twitter.com/oW7QE9utV0 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 11, 2022

Will Cain said the country is going through a divorce between those who believe in using the power of the state to attack political opponents and those who aren’t.

Cain played a clip from Justice Scalia basically saying that every banana republic in the world has a Bill of Rights. He noted that the constitution is just a structure. The Soviet Union had a Constitution but it did not prevent the centralization of power. When that happens, it’s over, Scalia said.

And we are there now.

The Constitution is a parchment guarantee, that’s all.

Watch, it’s very worthwhile:

#Thread @willcain‘s Monologue On The Political Weaponization Of The DOJ And FBI “What we’ve had for years is an FBI that’s interested in really one mission, and that is eliminating rivals of the Uniparty and Permanent Washington.” pic.twitter.com/eBOPnq7zkK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2022

Every Word Of This@willcain: “Everyone knows what this was really about. Finding something, anything they can use to keep Donald Trump from running for President. Now here is the interesting question: why? Well, he’s a threat to the entrenched unelected power in Washington.” pic.twitter.com/qViBa64bzp — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2022

.@willcain: “Christopher Wray is a member of Permanent Washington, who doesn’t like to discuss anything including why his agents concocted a plan to kidnap the Governor of Michigan or how many FBI agents were active on January 6th.” pic.twitter.com/G4PuqTNBKh — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 10, 2022

