Good News! Merrick Garland Said the FBI Applies Law Evenly

By
M Dowling
-
3
35

When Merrick Garland spoke today, he said he wouldn’t stand by silently when the integrity of the men and women of the FBI are “unfairly attacked.” He may have no choice and have to stand by and watch the FBI self-destruct.

“Abolish the FBI” is trending on Twitter for a reason. Abolishing it is now the clarion call of people on the right and left. It’s too big and out of control. Maybe they can just gut it.

Garland said this afternoon:

Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor. Under my watch that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the evenhanded application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence.

Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations. Federal law, longstanding department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time.

He has to be mocking Americans on the right. No one believes that. He doesn’t even believe that. Listen to the Will Cain monologue below as he discusses the two-tier justice system.

Will Cain said the country is going through a divorce between those who believe in using the power of the state to attack political opponents and those who aren’t.

Cain played a clip from Justice Scalia basically saying that every banana republic in the world has a Bill of Rights. He noted that the constitution is just a structure. The Soviet Union had a Constitution but it did not prevent the centralization of power. When that happens, it’s over, Scalia said.

And we are there now.

The Constitution is a parchment guarantee, that’s all.

Watch, it’s very worthwhile:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
47 minutes ago

Garland is pouting like a child, and is rattled. He did nothing wrong, none of his friends did anything wrong, he is really mad at us and we better shut up.

He was meant for a court job to make leftist rulings and never have to answer for what he did.

Get Mitch out of there and Garland could be battered badly next year.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Fantastic headline with sarcasm dripping. Well Done!
Scalia comment shows the brilliance of the man!

0
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Our site owner here does so much work, lots of it on her own, and gets so many things right.

Garland’s claim ranks as one of the more incredible lies, but there are so many. Corrupt people without principles also have no consciences.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz