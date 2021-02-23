AG nominee doesn’t know if he will uphold the law against illegal crossings









Senator Hawley asked Garland if he believed it is unlawful to cross our border illegally.

“I haven’t thought about that question… uh… uh… I just haven’t thought about that question,” Garland replied cautiously. “I think the uh, the uh, president has, uh, made clear that we are a country of uh with borders and uh a concern about national security. Um, I don’t know of proposal to uh decriminalize, but um, still make it unlawful to uh, enter.”

Garland conveniently continued to claim he hadn’t thought about it. The stammering doesn’t instill confidence in his veracity.

Hawley went on to ask if he will continue to prosecute unlawful border crossings.

“This is again, ah, uh, a question of allocation of resources. We will uh, the department, will um ah um, I don’t know,” Garland rambled nearly incoherently.

Garland finally said that he “assumes” the answer will be yes, but that he doesn’t know.

He’s going to be the attorney general but doesn’t know if he will uphold the law. He has to figure this out.

Our government’s a disaster.

BREAKING: Merrick Garland refuses to state illegally crossing the border is a crime pic.twitter.com/BCN1QE43jE — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 22, 2021

