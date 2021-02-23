Biden probably can’t hold on for four years









Joe Biden will never make four years as president and is in no way capable of serving in the roll. This is not a secret and was known before the election. Kamala Harris was the choice of Barack Obama and she will likely be president.

She is not likable and never had the support of the people, even of her party.

The scandal is the non-scandal. When he steps down it should immediately trigger a new election. Kamala was polling at 0% when she dropped out the the primary. https://t.co/VN5O8QaNcm — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 23, 2021

Related