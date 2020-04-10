AG on Trump probe: “one of the greatest travesties in American history”

Attorney General Bill Barr addressed the John Durham investigation and said that building a sprawling case like this one takes a long time. From his point of view, there is something “far more troubling here” than mistakes or sloppiness and we are going “to get to the bottom of it. And, if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

President Trump “has every right to be frustrated. because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history.”

“Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign and more concerning actually is what happened after the campaign, the whole pattern of events while he was president…uh…to sabotage the presidency and I think that…uh…or at least had the effect of sabotaging the presidency.”

Bill Barr then addressed the FISA abuses. “The people who abused FISA have a lot to answer for.”

The Attorney General also sees the firing of Intel Inspector General Michael Atkinson as “the right thing.”

From the standpoint of the Department of Justice, Atkinson turned a probe of — what was within his narrow scope of investigations of intelligence people — and tried to turn it into an investigation of anything in the government. He was told this in DOJ guidance and “he ignored” it.

Barr said it’s true that the President doesn’t want a watchdog. “I think he wants responsible watchdogs.”

