French study of 1K+ by famed virologist cures 91.7% of COV patients

It takes, usually, upwards of five years to develop a vaccine and they are often not fully effective. We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS. What we need for coronavirus is a cure and eventually a vaccine. Since COV-19 has many of the symptoms of other cases of flu, pneumonia, and viruses, drugs that have worked in the past have the potential to work with this COVID-19 as well. A combination of hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin are two of those drugs.

THE NEW FRENCH STUDY

Famed French microbiologist Didier Raoult released a new (not double-blind immoral) study on a combination of drugs — hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin. The study was conducted with 1061 patients suffering from Coronavirus. Mr. Raoult does not believe in control groups with deadly diseases since it means letting one group go without help.

The new study, of which the abstract was released Thursday, was performed at IHU Méditerranée Infection, Marseille, France.

A cohort of 1061 COVID-19 patients, treated for at least 3 days with the Hydroxychloroquine-Azithromycin (HCQ-AZ) combination and a follow-up of at least 9 days was investigated.

Key findings are:

No cardiac toxicity was observed.

A good clinical outcome and a virological cure were obtained in 973 patients within 10 days (91.7%).

A poor outcome was observed for 46 patients (4.3%); 10 were transferred to intensive care units, 5 patients died (0.47%) (74-95 years old) and 31 required 10 days of hospitalization or more.

The authors conclude that:

“The HCQ-AZ combination, when started immediately after diagnosis, is a safe and efficient treatment for COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 0.5%, in elderly patients. It avoids worsening and clears virus persistence and contagiousity in most cases.”

Meanwhile, the insane media is still mocking anyone who talks about the cure (Bob Redfield, Director of the CDC is the last one to speak):

