AG Paxton Is Investigating Potentially Sharia-Compliant Texas City

The allegedly Sharia-compliant EPIC city was canceled once and is now back. Attorney General Paxton is investigating and will hopefully get this canceled again. According to RAIR founder, Amy Mek, Texas has become a center of Islamist initiatives.

Al-Qaeda’s ‘Recruitment Network’ Tablighi Jamaat is now headquarteredd in Garland, Texas.

Mek plans to soon release what she promises will be a shocking report on the dangers EPIC city presents. We’ll promote it when it comes out, and people can decide for themselves how serious it is.

Mek said Texas is in danger.

“A Global Islamic missionary group flagged by U.S. and European intelligence as a recruitment pipeline for Al-Qaeda has quietly planted its national headquarters in Garland, “Texas — with zero resistance, zero oversight, and total silence from lawmakers. The mega-mosque, Masjid Yaseen, is not just a house of worship — it’s the American Markaz (Headquarters) of Tablighi Jamaat: A Deobandi-rooted missionary group linked to Islamic terror plots from London to New York, Barcelona to San Bernardino A movement banned in Saudi Arabia, Russia, France, and India Described by intelligence agencies as “a gateway to terrorism,” “an antechamber to Al-Qaeda,” and “a Trojan Horse for Sharia rule.”

“Tablighi Jamaat isn’t waging jihad with bombs — they’re building mosques, missionary hubs, and indoctrination centers to carry out a slower, stealthier conquest: replacing Western laws with Sharia from the inside out.” They train men for missionary work (dawah), indoctrinate youth into Sharia supremacy, and quietly expand satellite mosques across Texas in cities like McKinney, Plano, and Shreveport. Remember, according to authoritative Islamic teachings, Dawah is not merely an invitation to convert; it is a legal requirement in Islam before Muslims can wage war on non-believers.

Women? Silenced. Segregated. Erased. Structure? Answers to a foreign shura in India — not U.S. law. Funding? Long tied to Saudi Wahhabi networks and untraceable foreign donations. Curriculum? Radical, anti-Western, and hostile to the U.S. Constitution.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a forceful investigation into a real estate project linked to the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), known as EPIC City, a 402-acre development in Josephine, Texas, intended to be a Muslim stronghold with a mosque, Islamic schools, and over 1,000 homes.

Thank You God! BREAKING: AG Ken Paxton announced an Investigation is underway against Capital Partners, LP, for the real estate development Project of the All Islamic “Epic Community” in Texas • In February, an Islamic developer announced they are Building a Massive 402 Acre… pic.twitter.com/w52Z6EMiMx — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 25, 2025

Hamas-tied CAIR said it’s not about Sharia. They think we’re stupid.

Let’s be clear, Epic City is not about “Sharia law.” It’s about building a safe, faith-inspired neighborhood for families, open to everyone and in full compliance with local, state, and federal laws. We urge Governor @GregAbbott_TX and Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX to stop… pic.twitter.com/hXJMmSBRjk — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 27, 2025

They don’t want us to believe our lying eyes.

This is the town of West Seneca in Buffalo, New York Just imagine living next to this and having to hear this blasted across your home town multiple times a day Hard to believe this is America pic.twitter.com/rVGVc1dN1D — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 23, 2025

It will keep growing as it has in Canada.

Welcome to Toronto, Canada. Your morning commute may be extended due to Muslims praying on major streets. Do you like the direction Canada is going in? pic.twitter.com/rryI75FE5K — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) March 28, 2025

