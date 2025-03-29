Uh Oh, Consulting Firms Must Grade Themselves on How Well They Use Tax Dollars

Hillary Vaughn on Fox Business is following the DOGE cancellations of grifters sucking the money out of the US government purse.

For example, consulting firms have taken in billions of taxpayer dollars without justifying why.

No one’s accountable, and no one’s watching, until now.

Vaughn explained in a segment on March 24, saying, “DOGE is turning its attention to massive government contracts, and consulting firms are scrambling to justify their funding.”

Vaughn noted that the firms involved will have to grade themselves on how well they utilize the taxpayer dollars they receive. This will go over badly if they can’t justify it.

The General Services Administration is sending a letter to top consulting firms, telling them to grade themselves on how they spend billions in taxpayer cash.” Vaughn referenced a recent interview in which Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, explained how contractors and consultants have been like boa constrictors, squeezing federal agencies, such as the IRS.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the chokehold these consulting firms have on government spending has shocked him the most since he moved to DC and started opening up the books.”

He said, “One of the biggest surprises for me is just seeing how these entrenched interests, they just keep constricting themselves around the power, around the money, around the systems, and nobody cares.”

