AG Paxton: ‘We have to fight…or we lose credible elections forever’

The Supreme Court refused to take up an election fraud lawsuit by Texas, but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hasn’t given up. The case centers around the fact that when some states broke the laws to make their elections porous, other states, that followed the law, were disenfranchised.

Paxton hasn’t given up and knows that we must fight mail-in ballots, unchecked signatures, and other arbitrary mail-in ballot processes. They were so arbitrary that the laws weren’t even the same within counties in Georgia. There wasn’t even equal protection within the state.

If the Supreme Court won’t take the case, there is no place to take this case.

He said, “We have to fight this, or we lose credible elections forever.”

