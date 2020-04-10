AG says Russia probe ‘travesty’ was meant to “sabotage Trump’s presidency”

In a preview of Part 2 of an interview with Attorney General Bill Barr, Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked him about the investigation into President Donald Trump. The Attorney General said that there was “no basis” for the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation into then-candidate Donald Trump.

“I think what happened to him [Trump] was one of the greatest travesties in American history, and without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage the presidency,” Barr stated.

As we reported, it was a coup, and they called us conspiracy theorists.

Preview of pt 2 Barr interview with Ingraham: “What happened to POTUS was one of the greatest travesties in American history, no basis for this investigation, what’s even more concerning is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events… to sabotage the presidency” pic.twitter.com/85YLJU6IIZ — Luke Goldberg (@LukeGoldberg4) April 9, 2020

AG Barr appointed John Durham, a U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, to investigate the origins of the probe. Since then, the probe has been expanded.

Will anyone pay the price?