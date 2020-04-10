CDC study finds 90% of COV-19 patients have pre-existing conditions & are older

The CDC finds that 90% of COVID-19 patients have pre-existing conditions and most are over 50 years of age.

A NEW STUDY

In a new study published for the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers found that the majority of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 have preexisting conditions—about 90% of patients, or nearly all, had one or more underlying conditions.

The most common, per the CDC, include hypertension (49.7%), obesity (48.3%), chronic lung disease (34.6%), diabetes mellitus (28.3%), and cardiovascular disease (27.8%).

The data collected for the study came from the COVID-19–Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), created for population-based surveillance for all confirmed COVID-19–related hospitalizations in the US.

The CDC’s new study used the demographics of 1,482 COVID-19 patients admitted between March 1 and March 30, from across 14 different states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah.

Age also played a role in the hospitalization rates of COVID-19 patients—the study found that 74.5% of those hospitalized due to coronavirus were age 50 or older, with the highest rates among those over 65.

Men were also disproportionately affected (54.4% of those hospitalized from COVID-19 were male), as were African Americans, who represented 33% of hospitalizations, despite only making up 18% of the total population studied.

That doesn’t mean the disease is racist or sexist as some like AOC and others are saying.

The study points out that most of the underlying conditions among hospitalized COVID-19 patients are similar to those that affect hospitalized influenza patients.

Several other reports came up with the same results.

A Chinese study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that, of 1,099 hospitalized patients, coexisting illnesses were more common among those with severe disease (38.7%) versus non-severe disease (21%).

This is similar to the results Dr. Stephen Smith has found in his center for infectious diseases.

He found that Hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin has kept his patients alive. And, like the CDC, he found the patients in danger have co-morbidities with age playing a significant role.

Watch: