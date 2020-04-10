New interview with doctor who claims he healed more than 500 coronavirus patients

New York doctor Vladimir Zelenko claims to have successfully healed more than 500 patients using a cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin (Z-Pak), and zinc sulfate.

The treatment plan of Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a board-certified family practitioner, has caught the attention of physicians around the world as well as President Trump.

Caitlin Sinclair of One America News caught up with the New York doctor for an interview:

Some in his community say he is exaggerating, but you have the right to read and decide for yourself.

Dr. Zelenko retweeted this great story from Dr. Siegel, the Fox News doctor:

Dr. Zelenko has been tweeting:

“Hydroxychloroquine was overall chosen as the most effective therapy amongst COVID-19 treaters from a list of 15 options…””Outside the U.S., Hydroxychloroquine was equally used for diagnosed patients with mild to severe symptoms whereas in the..” https://t.co/8zk7yq2NDQ — Dr Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko (@zev_dr) April 9, 2020

Real News, Please use it to save human life https://t.co/JlDu0yJZhj — Dr Vladimir (Zev) Zelenko (@zev_dr) April 9, 2020