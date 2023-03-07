Aged Fossil Mitch McConnell Ripped Tuckers’ Videos and Commentary

“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol police about what happened on January 6,” Mitch said.

Instead of weighing the videos and comments Tucker made last night with what we’ve seen before this, Mitch McConnell went full RINO.

This is the condemnation he sided with:

The full letter from USCP chief Tom Manger that @LeaderMcConnell just endorsed: https://t.co/PpUhtNfK1i — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 7, 2023

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger’s letter is scathing. He wrote the letter to his officers, decrying what he deemed “offensive and misleading conclusions” made by Carlson.

“The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video. The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.”

So, release all the 41,000 hours of videos.

The same argument applies to the cherry-picked videos used by the J6 panel, the media, Trump-hating RINOs, and the Democrat Party.

The truth lies in the total picture, not the cherry-picked videos. Tucker’s videos were revealing.

McConnell isn’t interested in sorting out the truth. He concluded, “It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that is completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”

Mitch isn’t curious in the least. He’s a fossil. It’s time for him to leave with his brand of bipartisanship.

Schumer, along with Pelosi, failed to secure the Capitol that day. They hold some responsibility in this. They knew some bad actors were coming.

We’re stuck with McConnell until 2026.

McCarthy handled it well:

Reminder of how McCarthy handled — WITH EASE — Democrat operative Manu Raju when he did the “will you please help us destroy your voters” operation that every McConnell-style Senate Republican rushed to participate in today. https://t.co/NyuR4yWiLo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 7, 2023

