Aged Steny Hoyer Says We’re at War

The aged Steny Hoyer said today that we’re at war, apparently with Russia. Did you know that? Who approved this war? Shouldn’t they go formally and openly through Congress? Why is no one mentioning the War Powers Act? At the same time, the US is instigating China over Taiwan.

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD): “I know there’s a lot of politics here, but we’re at war.” pic.twitter.com/M2ciNxiEoK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 13, 2022



The US and China are at loggerheads over Taiwan. We are facing a second front in a war with China but Taiwan doesn’t even have the weaponry that we promised them since we are sending all the weapons to Ukraine.

Reuters claims China wants to take over Taiwan peacefully but never ruled out the possibility of military force. The US is its strongest international supporter.

“It’s our view that they (the Chinese) are working hard to effectively put themselves into a position in which their military is capable of taking Taiwan over our intervention,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

China will never approve Taiwan’s independence so now the State Department is pushing the issue, poking the other bear. We can’t fight a two-front war. In addition, our manufacturing has been sent to China. This is utter madness.

The States Department made a change to their website that is very provocative. Who approved this?

Other sign, the US is increasingly pressuring its vassals that to get ready re. Taiwan (extracted from https://t.co/xrBRzcykh6 ) Obviously framed as a “Chinese aggression” but the US starting to encourage Taiwan independence and denying 1979 consensus is designed to provoke it. pic.twitter.com/YoG5vI0mv7 — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) May 8, 2022

