WOKEs Charge 3 Boys with Sexual Harassment Over Pronouns

Three Wisconsin middle school boys will be charged with sexual harassment under Title IX for refusing to refer to a non-binary classmate by ‘they/them’ pronouns. The WOKEs are alive and well in the administrative offices of Kiel Middle School.

Three 8th-grade boys at Kiel Middle School refused to do as the so-called non-binary student demanded.

Title IX covers rape, dating violence,, and quid pro quo sexual favors. Apparently, the WOKEs think pronouns are up there with rape.

Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty argue that Title IX doesn’t cover the misuse of pronouns and neither do any of the school district’s policies.

This is an investigation of forced speech – compelled speech and the boys’ parents should sue the school. It’s hardly sexual harassment.

The College Fix reports that the mother of one of the boys, Rosemary Rabidoux received a call from the school saying her son was going to be charged with sexual harassment. She said she “went into shock! I’m thinking, sexual harassment? That’s rape, that’s inappropriate touching, that’s incest. What has my son done?”

Her son, 13-year old Braden, one of three accused boys, wouldn’t use the girl’s mandated pronouns.

She was told he’s being allegedly charged with sexual harassment for not using proper pronouns,” said Rabidoux. “I thought it wasn’t real! I thought this has got to be a gag, a joke — one has nothing to do with the other.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is defending the accused students and told the school to drop the charges. It is “protected speech” and sets a “terrible precedent” with “enormous ramifications.”

This is one of the incidents that occurred in April:

“She had been screaming at one of Braden’s friends to use proper pronouns, calling him profanity, and this friend is very soft-spoken, and kind of just sunk down into his chair,” Rabidoux explained. “Braden finally came up, defending him, saying ‘He doesn’t have to use proper pronouns, it’s his constitutional right to not use, you can’t make him say things.’”

That’s one of the three complaints and it’s not a joke. This is how the WOKEs operate.

What a terrible thing to do to these boys and their families. The school would be doing more if they got counseling for the girl.

