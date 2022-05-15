Leftists Already Blame Tucker & Fox for the Horrific Buffalo Shooting

A horrific shooting in a Buffalo grocery store by a racist white man with a manifesto left ten dead and three wounded. It was in a black neighborhood and most of the victims were black.

Merrick Garland is investigating it as a hate crime. Will he use it against all white people with the midterms coming up? There have been three black-on-white killers in the interim, but the media let them disappear quickly from the front pages. Garland did not investigate them, Waukesha was the most horrific.

The Left is railing against white people, specifically Fox News, Tucker, and all people on the right.

For one, Joe Lockhart already blamed Tucker and Fox. He tweeted: More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews this killer used their racist talking points to justify killing 10 people. Carlson won’t stop because as he explained to the NYTimes, it’s good for ratings….As Carlson will be at judgment day.”

It’s utter nonsense to think that an hour-long TV show drove this maniac. Arthur Schwartz immediately responded to him.

The deranged Buffalo shooter attacked Fox News in his manifesto.

There are others with the same thoughts.


And More:

This fool blames all prominent right-wing figures he can in a tweet:


Frank S
Frank S
26 minutes ago

Anybody remember Darrell Brooks Jr. and Frank James? Their racist rants, murder and mayhem were not that long ago.

Frank S
Frank S
42 seconds ago

Anybody remember Darrel Brooks Jr. or Frank James?

