Leftists Already Blame Tucker & Fox for the Horrific Buffalo Shooting

A horrific shooting in a Buffalo grocery store by a racist white man with a manifesto left ten dead and three wounded. It was in a black neighborhood and most of the victims were black.

Merrick Garland is investigating it as a hate crime. Will he use it against all white people with the midterms coming up? There have been three black-on-white killers in the interim, but the media let them disappear quickly from the front pages. Garland did not investigate them, Waukesha was the most horrific.

The Left is railing against white people, specifically Fox News, Tucker, and all people on the right.

For one, Joe Lockhart already blamed Tucker and Fox. He tweeted: More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews this killer used their racist talking points to justify killing 10 people. Carlson won’t stop because as he explained to the NYTimes, it’s good for ratings….As Carlson will be at judgment day.”

It’s utter nonsense to think that an hour-long TV show drove this maniac. Arthur Schwartz immediately responded to him.

More blood on the hands of @tuckercarlson and @foxnews this killer used their racist talking points to justify killing 10 people. Carlson won’t stop because as he explained to the NYTimes, it’s good for ratings. Lives be damned. As Carlson will be at judgement day. https://t.co/fse5bRvEbN — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 14, 2022

The deranged Buffalo shooter attacked Fox News in his manifesto.

The shooter explicitly attacks Fox News in his deranged manifesto, you despicable liar. https://t.co/FljK1cXJxs — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 14, 2022

Disgusting and insane that Democrat operatives are already exploiting the murder of 10 by blaming Tucker Carlson and Fox News. The manifesto cites the internet (specific websites) as his inspiration (not TV)—and has an antisemitic meme attacking Fox News.https://t.co/kboxiRSm7P https://t.co/yUxhQCjTpI pic.twitter.com/aqt9jsUlxF — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 14, 2022

There are others with the same thoughts.

Crazy how people don’t understand how his rants about “heritage Americans” is a racism dog whistle for “I’m scared of demographic change”. — OurWarsToday (@ourwarstoday) May 15, 2022

From the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand to El Paso & Tree of Life – white supremacist killers inspired by the likes of Carlson have murdered in service of their ideology.https://t.co/YwYhaR479s — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) May 15, 2022



And More:

The families of the victims of today’s mass shooting in Buffalo at the hands of a white supremacist who espoused @TuckerCarlson’s “white replacement theory” should immediately file a class action lawsuit against Tucker and FOX News for inspiring the mass shooter’s heinous act. — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) May 14, 2022

BREAKING: FBI announces that they’re investigating today’s mass shooting in Buffalo as “racially motivated violent extremism.” The shooter left a manifesto citing Tucker Carlson’s “white replacement theory” as his motive. RT IF YOU THINK THAT @TuckerCarlson MUST BE INVESTIGATED! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 14, 2022

This fool blames all prominent right-wing figures he can in a tweet:

though they aren’t likely to be held criminally responsible, I hold morally responsible for the shooting in Buffalo folks like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Trump, GOP leaders like Elise Stefanik, Cruz, Hawley, etc. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 15, 2022

