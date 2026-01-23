Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Agenda 2030 Is Bad, Immunization 2030 (IA2030) Is Worse

Agenda 2030 Is Bad, Immunization 2030 (IA2030) Is Worse

By
M Dowling
-
2
15
Doctor death, iStock

The World Health Organization, which works in lockstep with China and is a product of the UN, wants to immunize everyone on the globe. To do that, how much authoritarian control will be necessary? How do we safeguard whole populations from nations using vaccines for biowarfare?

During the pandemic, the US administration, in some cases, and state and local governments in others, deprived Americans of inherent liberties and compelled them to take the jab or lose their livelihood. The unvaccinated faced banishment from society and were forbidden to enter stores or leave their homes. Then-New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, wanted to ban some states from entering New York and New Yorkers from leaving.

In addition to losing their choice over what gets injected into their bodies, Americans lost their right to question the efficacy of the drugs. Data was hidden, and lies were told.

The officials mandated Americans take experimental drugs, making them into their involuntary guinea pigs.

The globalists behind this could have the best of intentions, but too many cannot be trusted.

The UN seems to be putting the 16 sustainable goals and climate change in the background for this new vaccine framework. Do you feel manipulated?

It’s Groundhog Day.

Watch Dr. Lee Savio Beers, former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), in the clip. The AAP is the organization that approves cutting off the genitals of children in accordance with their gender ideology. The AAP is currently under a RICO investigation.

According to the WHO website, the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) is a global strategy aimed at ensuring that everyone, everywhere, at every age benefits from vaccines to improve health and well-being. Read the WHO document here.

These people can’t be trusted. Remember when they said it was a conspiracy theory to say it isn’t a vaccine? Dr. Redfield admits the truth:

State Dept. Official: Democrats Want Mass Immigration for Votes
Adonymost
Adonymost
4 minutes ago

Vaccines for everyone,,,except muslims.

FU very much. They think every human is their’s to do whatever they want.
We know the homosexual lifestyle is dangerous to society, but nothing is said about it. “Give me lies…”

Last edited 1 minute ago by Adonymost
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
11 minutes ago

I wonder if Beers really believes what she says. Pediatricians like her and the other lady you covered recently can do much danger by mutilating our children and injecting them with poisons. It’s a great way to reduce population. My assumption is these people are greedy and evil.

