Agenda 2030 Is Bad, Immunization 2030 (IA2030) Is Worse

The World Health Organization, which works in lockstep with China and is a product of the UN, wants to immunize everyone on the globe. To do that, how much authoritarian control will be necessary? How do we safeguard whole populations from nations using vaccines for biowarfare?

During the pandemic, the US administration, in some cases, and state and local governments in others, deprived Americans of inherent liberties and compelled them to take the jab or lose their livelihood. The unvaccinated faced banishment from society and were forbidden to enter stores or leave their homes. Then-New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, wanted to ban some states from entering New York and New Yorkers from leaving.

In addition to losing their choice over what gets injected into their bodies, Americans lost their right to question the efficacy of the drugs. Data was hidden, and lies were told.

The officials mandated Americans take experimental drugs, making them into their involuntary guinea pigs.

The globalists behind this could have the best of intentions, but too many cannot be trusted.

The UN seems to be putting the 16 sustainable goals and climate change in the background for this new vaccine framework. Do you feel manipulated?

It’s Groundhog Day.

Watch Dr. Lee Savio Beers, former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), in the clip. The AAP is the organization that approves cutting off the genitals of children in accordance with their gender ideology. The AAP is currently under a RICO investigation.

🚨💉 “We welcome to launch of immunisation Agenda 2030” “An ambitious strategy, where everyone in the world, everywhere, fully benefits from vaccines” ‼️ “We to ensure that no adult or child is left behind” Wow – The Globalist Agenda or vaccinating every living person in the… pic.twitter.com/3ryjBi4mkA — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 23, 2026

According to the WHO website, the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) is a global strategy aimed at ensuring that everyone, everywhere, at every age benefits from vaccines to improve health and well-being. Read the WHO document here.

These people can’t be trusted. Remember when they said it was a conspiracy theory to say it isn’t a vaccine? Dr. Redfield admits the truth: