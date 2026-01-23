Democrats Pay for Illegal Immigrant Healthcare+ with Federal Tax Dollars

Fourteen states that currently provide health coverage to undocumented migrants are California, New York, Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, Oregon, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont. Washington, D.C., does likewise.

California, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maine, Colorado, and Oregon currently provide health insurance for adults, regardless of immigration status.

Illinois and New York provide coverage specifically to older adults, over 65. New Jersey, children under 19 are covered.

In Connecticut, coverage is available for children under 15, but a February proposal sought to expand coverage to undocumented migrants aged under 26 and above 65.

In Utah, there is emergency care coverage available for undocumented migrants, and some health care coverage available for children.

Undocumented migrants that are pregnant or children in Rhode Island are also eligible for health coverage.

The ACA Covers Illegal Immigrants

The change to the federal match for the ACA Medicaid population in these states would mean that each state has to cover the cost of Medicaid by a greater amount—in total, it would shift $92 billion in costs from the federal government to states.

California would be the most heavily impacted state, seeing an increase in spending of $30 billion, according to KFF, while Vermont would see the smallest change, an increase of $300 million in spending.

Gov. Newsom claims they pay back the federal government.

However, according to the Manhattan Institute, this benefit was supposed to be paid for with state-only funds, but California has taken advantage of Medicaid’s open-ended payment structures to shift the cost to the federal government.”

The Trump Administration now has proof Democrats have been paying for illegal's healthcare, even dentist appointments, with Federal money Democrat states must pay the money back to the Federal Government California owes $1,310,032,549

New York owes $30,705,281

California owes $1,310,032,549 New York owes $30,705,281 Illinois owes $29,778,645 Minnesota owes $12,748,514 Oregon owes $5,404,368 Washington owes $2,367,194 The District of Columbia owes $2,114,628 Colorado owes $1,506,743

The numbers are verified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Californians spend over a billion dollars on illegal immigrants’ healthcare just in federal money alone, and this is only what they’ve found so far