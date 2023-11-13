Agenda 2030 Targets the Food Supply

The 2030 Agenda is a plan of action devised by the United Nations (U.N.) to achieve 17 sustainable development goals (SDG). All UN member states adopted the goals and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015.

Journalist Alex Newman, writing for The Cornwall Alliance, said then-Secretary General of the U.N. Ban Ki-moon called the 2030 Agenda “the global declaration of interdependence,”

“In my opinion, [it] was a direct swipe at our Declaration of Independence … So instead of being independent nations, we will all be now interdependent.”

The 2030 Agenda, he continued, “covers every element of human life, every element of the economy,” including global wealth redistribution not only within the nations but also among the nations.

The Agenda “specifically says that we need to change the way that we consume and produce goods,” he added.

Newman quoted an excerpt from this report: “Land cannot be treated as an ordinary asset controlled by individuals and subject to the pressures and inefficiencies of the market. Private land ownership is also a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth, therefore contributing to social injustice.”

Newman said that, in his view, the U.N. ultimately wants to get rid of private land ownership. “We see this all over the world. This is not just happening in the Netherlands.”

He thinks that a war is taking place against farmers and ranchers, especially those who are independent or those who are not part of the system. “They want to remove small farmers, even medium farmers, from their land, and they want to bring it all under the control of these—I think there’s no other term to describe it—fascistic public-private partnerships.”

Targeting Farmers in Real Life

Agenda 2030 targets farmers with unaffordable regulations on small farms worldwide. In addition to killing the fossil fuel industry, Agenda 2030 is killing farming as mega-corporations take them over.

They know if you control the food supply, you control the people. While they destroy agriculture, the UN claims in Sustainable Goal 2 that they want zero hunger. What they want is totalitarian control.

They create imaginary problems and then imaginary solutions for the problems they created.

"If you control the food, you control the people. That's ultimately the end goal." All around the world, unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF are waging war against farmers, in an attempt to seize control of the global food supply, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030.

