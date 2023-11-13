FBI Sinks Lower Than Imaginable

The FBI is targeting agents who are former members of the military. They view agents with a positive view of Trump as disloyal to the agency. I made mention of this earlier in an article about Steve Friend, an FBI whistleblower who lost everything and is now under FBI investigation.

They went after Marines in particular and tried to claim they were disloyal to the United States of America without any evidence other than they felt they were right-wing politically because they were Marines.

How much lower can the agency sink? What kind of people do we have in this agency now?

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers: FBI officials singled out agents who were former military for anti-Trump retaliation – https://t.co/iJedNZRpyR – @washtimes — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) November 10, 2023

Kelly Pickett reported:

More whistleblowers have stepped forward to tell Congress that high-ranking FBI officials are targeting agents, specifically former military members, for their political beliefs and trying to force them out of the bureau.

A Marine and other military veterans at the FBI have been accused of disloyalty to the U.S. because they fit the profile of a supporter of former President Donald Trump, according to two disclosures sent to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.

The whistleblowers said Jeffrey Veltri, deputy assistant director of the bureau’s security division, and Dena Perkins, assistant section chief, specifically pursued employees who served in the Marine Corps or other military branches.

They stripped the agents of security clearances, which sidelined them on the job and pushed them toward the exit, according to the disclosures.

The whistleblower disclosures say Mr. Veltri and Ms. Perkins either declared or attempted to declare the Marine and other veterans as “disloyal to the United States of America.”

“In these cases there was no indication that any of the individuals had any affiliation to a foreign power or held any belief against the United States,” it said.

There is much more at The Washington Times.

Why is the FBI being rewarded for a new building larger than the Pentagon.

Matt Gaetz introduces an amendment to keep the FBI from building a massive new headquarters larger than the Pentagon. “Building a new headquarters would condone, reinforce, and enable the actions of the Washington field office’s nefarious behavior. We shouldn’t do it.” pic.twitter.com/H0GbY5RCko — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 9, 2023

