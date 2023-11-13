Boy Sticking Up for a Friend Beaten to Death by a Gang of 15

M Dowling
A Las Vegas teenager beaten by a group of about 15 people near Rancho High School last week died on Tuesday, according to his father.

Jonathan Lewis Sr. said Friday that son Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, died while at University Medical Center for treatment for injuries he suffered in the fight.

“We’re all just trying to process this,” said Lewis, 38, by phone. “The whole family is in shock.”

From what he understands, the altercation happened after “Jonathan stood up for one of his smaller friends,” Lewis said.

“A couple (of people) attacked him, and they weren’t able to hurt him enough, and they all attacked him at once,” he said.

The schools need more discipline, but Progressives insist on less.

 


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
We see the savage behavior every day in the news. A cancer on America.

