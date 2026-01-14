Agent Ross – Rammed by Ms. Good – Suffered Internal Injuries

Jonathan Ross, the Iraq war veteran and ICE agent, who shot Renee Good when she accelerated into him with her vehicle, reportedly suffered internal bleeding from the assault. CBS News reported the injury based on two sources close to the incident.

This was the second time Mr. Ross was assaulted for trying to do his job. Six months ago, a person in the US illegally dragged him a distance with his car. Agent Ross required 33 stitches to his badly injured leg.

The media continually refers to him as a killer, but he acted in self-defense. The video shows that. Renee Good’s motives will never be known, but she accelerated into him while he stood in front of her SUV, and as her wife screamed, “Drive, Baby, Drive.”

Senior White House official Tom Homan suggested that Mr. Ross will file suit for defamation after the investigation is completed. Ross, who is now in hiding, might consider suing people online and in public remarks who called him a “murderer.”

It’s disgraceful how the media and politicians are still calling him a murderer and portraying Ms. Good as an innocent poet and mom. She was a paid agitator. who drove her car into the agent.

Since the death of Ms. Good and the lies about how it went down, ramming attacks against ICE have exploded a thousand percent.

The narrative has PIVOTED:

There are several GoFundMe collections for Mr. Ross, and the main one is over $700,000.

The media couldn’t care less that he suffered internal bleeding. Listen to this and the way the reporter deals with it so dismissively: