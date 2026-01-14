Following a White House meeting on January 14, the foreign minister of Denmark said he can see a “common way forward. The Minister and the semi-autonomous territory of Greenland said they had agreed to form a high-level working group with the United States to help steer Greenland’s future.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

At a press conference following the White House meeting, Rasmussen described a “frank but also constructive discussion” with Vance and Rubio, but said disagreements remain.

Rasmussen said a high-level working group would be formed and meet within weeks “to explore if we can find a common way forward” on security while respecting Denmark’s red lines, referring to demands for U.S. ownership of the vast, semi-autonomous territory as “totally unacceptable.”

“Whether that is doable, I don’t know, but I hope it could take down the temperature,” he added.

As Bill O’Reilly said, President Trump always begins with the most extreme objective and then settles for what he really wanted. President Trump wants to secure Greenland to keep Russia and China out. The Golden Dome will require it. The US has one base in Greenland.

Polls show Americans don’t approve of President Trump’s efforts to take over Greenland. He hasn’t fully explained why it’s necessary.

Trump Explains His Concerns

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building,” Trump wrote.

Trump further stated that without the military capabilities of the United States, the rest of NATO would not have an effective force to keep Greenland out of the hands of Russia or China.

Concluding his social media post, Trump wrote, “NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable.”

At his Wednesday press conference, Rasmussen said the current framework can still work to address U.S. security concerns.

Motzfeldt said it’s important to cooperate with the United States to address shared security concerns, “but that doesn’t mean that we want to be owned by the United States.”