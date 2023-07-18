Agent Testifies He Was Blocked from Interviewing Hunter

During an interview with the House Oversight Committee, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony.

The agent’s testimony was reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. He revealed that on the night before the interview, Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the interview with Hunter.

On the day of the interview, federal agents were instructed to stand by and not approach Hunter Biden. Instead, they were told to wait for his call. As a result, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never never had an opportunity to interview Hunter Biden.

An interview would seem important to their investigation.

The former FBI supervisory special agent was surprised by the odd order, stating that he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation. This raises questions about the conduct of the investigation and the Department of Justice’s role.

The planned interview with Hunter Biden was part of a series of witness interviews scheduled for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden. However, the notification to the Secret Service and the Biden transition team about the planned interview was not in the original plan by the career agents. This unexpected disclosure frustrated their investigative efforts.

In a statement, James Comer (R-KY) criticized the DOJ’s efforts to “cover up for the Bidens.” He described it as an example of a “two-tiered system of justice that sickens the American people.” Comer vowed to continue the investigation, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.

Honestly, the American people don’t seem to care about anything. It’s hard to believe how corrupt the DOJ is.

The Statement

“Today, a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower’s testimony. The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview.

“On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden – he had to wait for his call.

“As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation.

The Justice Department’s efforts to cover up for the Bidens reveal a two-tiered system of justice that sickens the the American people. The oversight committee, along with the Judiciary Committee, and Ways and Means Committee, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demanding deserve.”

