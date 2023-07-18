New York City Paid Billions to People Who Failed the Test

Black and Hispanic people who failed the teaching exam were given billions because the test must be racist. At least, that’s what a judge in New York City thought and ruled accordingly.

If they took the public service exams required to become a teacher and failed, they get a windfall. Some of those people will receive millions of dollars and possibly even start collecting pension benefits despite never working a day in their lives in the public school system.

About 53% of blacks and 50% of Hispanics failed the test, while Asians and whites achieved high scores of 93%. So, of course, it has to be that the test is racist.

“New York City will pay nearly $2 billion to black and Hispanic people who wanted to become teachers but failed the exam, settling a lawsuit that alleged that the disparate passage rates showed that the test was racist.

“Some individuals who never worked as teachers will get more than $1 million each, and could even get pensions which will inflate the cost well beyond $1.8 billion, the New York Post reported. The Post interviewed 64-year-old Herman Grim, who will be paid $2,055,383 after failing the test “a lot.” He could not provide any examples of how the questions were racist.

“One anonymous Brooklyn principal told The Post the city was “crazy” to settle the case because “The standards are the standards … To hire people who are not qualified and change the requirements because a certain group didn‘t pass the test is bulls**t.”

It’s the largest legal payout in city history. The city is throwing money away.

Court rulings found the exam violated civil-rights laws, allowing far more white candidates to pass.

The minorities failed the test – the licensing exam – because they didn’t know the information. The test is easy. I took it years ago. It’s very easy, and it’s the absolute minimum of general knowledge a teacher should have.

They’re getting one to two million apiece and never worked a day.

This is the result of passing children through school without competence. It’s not racism.

