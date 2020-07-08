Agitators want ‘justice’ after police shoot & kill man who pointed a gun at them

This is another insane story from the new left who don’t want police to defend themselves if a gun is pointed at them. They don’t want police, period.

An armed suspect was fatally shot by Phoenix police on Saturday and it was all caught on the video below. The shooting took place after he pointed a gun at police, according to the police.

It occurred outside a home on July 4, The Arizona Republic reported.

According to the Phoenix Police Department (PPD), officers responded to the home after they received a report that a suspect who was allegedly involved in an aggravated assault one week earlier had returned to the area armed with a knife.

They were directed to and found a male in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

Officers told the man they were investigating an assault case and asked him to exit the vehicle.

He refused, rolled up the window, and armed himself with a handgun.

Bystanders began yelling at the suspect to “put the gun down,” cell phone footage showed.

At least one officer warned the gunman that he would shoot him if he did not comply with their orders.

According to the police, the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon and raised the gun towards an officer as another officer smashed his passenger side window to distract him.

“One officer saw the gun pointed at a fellow officer and broke the passenger window trying to distract the suspect,” police said.

Two officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

The gunman, identified by Phoenix City Councilman Carlos Garcia and his fellow protesters/agitators as James “Jay” Garcia, was fatally shot during the altercation, The Arizona Republic reported.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

RUMORS AND WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE, ACCUSATIONS AGAINST POLICE FLY

Reports circulated that the man was sleeping when they shot him, but the video tells a different story.

“The suspect was not asleep in the vehicle,” PPD spokesperson Sergeant Mercedes Fortune told the paper. “He armed himself which is what lead to the officer-involved shooting.”

Carlos Garcia, the city councilman, said that the shooting was evidence that the PPD is continuing “to respond violently to calls” despite “all the scrutiny from the community.”

“It does not shock us that despite all the scrutiny from community Phoenix PD continues to respond violently to calls,” he alleged in a Facebook post on Sunday. “But, we must all continue to ask for transparency and accountability.”

“The department also issued a premature statement leaving out facts about the case,” the councilman alleged. “We cannot allow for dishonest narratives to be built by violent departments. We will continue to call for independent investigations into officer-involved shootings.”

“I think the fact that it’s not clear who they went out there for was James himself and, by alluding to saying they were responding to something, it made it seem as if he was the one and, from what I can gather at this point, he was not the one they were looking for, to begin with,” the councilman declared.

Steven Merry, who identified himself as a friend of James Garcia, claimed that police shot him for no reason, KSAZ reported.

“They put the gun on his head like this and they’re still telling him not to move, to get his hand off a gun he (didn’t) have and then they shot him again,” Merry alleged. “They made sure he was dead.”

James Garcia’s family’s attorney, Danny Ortega, said that the incident was “another tragic loss in the community involving a police-involved shooting,” BuzzFeed News reported.

Tragic loss?

Watch, but it is graphic: