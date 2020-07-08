Mary Dearest, making money by betraying her Trump family

Commentary

President Trump’s strongly-Democrat niece, Mary Trump, wrote a book betraying her family. Excerpts are now out in the media. Like the Mommy Dearest bio, it will make the author look much worse than the subject, who is Uncle Donald. Mary was angry with Uncle Donald for years over the grandfather’s will and there were lawsuits.

Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, is going to fizzle quickly and she will forever be known as a woman who betrayed her family. Not only that — she’s betraying them with gossip. It’s a story of betrayal — hers.

Like John Bolton’s tedious tome, her tale is intended to make money.

She blames the President for her father’s death, although her father was a good seven or eight years older. He died of a heart attack complicated by alcoholism at age 42 in 1981. Mary admits he was violent.

ONE OBVIOUS LIE

One of her claims is someone illegally took Donald’s SAT test for him so he could get into the University of Pennsylvania. The only problem is Donald was at Fordham and transferred to Penn in his junior year. Transfers don’t require SAT’s. There are college grades and that’s what they look to for acceptance or rejection.

This is one of her smears. The others are likely as inaccurate.

She also betrayed Donald Trump by leaking his tax returns to the NY Times and says it was “the happiest I’d felt in months.”

Oh, yeah, that speaks well of her.

RESPONSES

Mary claims Fred Trump Sr. was violent and abusive, but the President has denied that, and called him a “loving father.”

Sarah Matthews, a White House spokeswoman, said Tuesday that the book was in Ms. Trump’s “own financial self-interest.” She said the president has described his relationship with his father in warm terms and called the allegation about the SAT “completely false.”

The media is promoting it, and as they did in the Christine Blasey Ford case against Justice Kavanaugh, they find her “credible,” without any evidence.

Mary Dearest is someone no one can ever trust.

Robert Trump, the president’s other brother, is arguing in court that Ms. Trump, 55, is violating a 2001 nondisclosure agreement with him, the president and their sister, retired federal appeals court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry.

The NDA resulted from a court case over the estate of the siblings’ father, real-estate developer Fred Trump Sr.

Another book is due out from a former alleged confidante of Melania, a Stephanie Wolkoff, that will attack Melania

People betraying friends and family for money. That is the real story, and it is despicable.