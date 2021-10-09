AG’s letter threatening & intimidating parents is part of a broad plot with outside groups

















“The federal government is using its power to silence and intimidate American citizens,” said conservative talk radio host and author Mark Levin, who released a bombshell letter on his program Thursday. “They’re trying to chill free speech.”

The letter came from the nonprofit organization America First Legal (AFL) and was sent to the United States Inspector General.

The letter states, “In light of the Attorney General’s Memorandum of October 4, 2021, it appears the Department of Justice is committing the full weight of its federal law enforcement resources to prevent parents from exercising constitutionally-protected rights and privileges, for inappropriate partisan purposes.”

That past is obvious, but the shocking part comes next.

The AFL accused the DoJ of collusion with “key Biden Administration stakeholders, including the National Education Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and others, have combined to oppress, threaten, and intimidate parents to chill and prevent them from exercising the rights or privileges secured by the Constitution. To date these efforts, though extensive, have generally proven ineffectual.”

The organization believes that Biden’s high-ranking officials colluded with the Department of Justice in a meeting in early September to put out Attorney General Garland’s memo threatening parents. Not only that, they developed a “plan to use a letter from an outside group as a pretext for federal action to chill, deter, and discourage parents from exercising their constitutional rights and privileges.”

The Biden regime wanted to put a stop to parents mobilizing at school board meetings in protest of the anti-American and racist Critical Race Theory and mask mandates.

The outside group is the National School Board Association (NSBA). On September 29th, the group sent a letter calling America’s parents “domestic terrorists” for sharing concerns about CRT.

There was a follow-up call on October 5 with the White House Counsel’s Office and many other Biden Administration political and career officials.

The briefing discussed how to talk about “equity” initiatives, and how to avoid liability for violating discrimination laws. They also discussed ways to hide “equity” measures, initiatives, and actions from Freedom of Information Act disclosure.

The brazen corruption is stunning. This is how these hardcore leftists have operated since 2008. It’s accelerating but was all well-planned for a long time. Our government is run by a cabal that seeks to overthrow our government and our culture.

The letter from Merrick Garland was bizarre and suspect from the beginning. If you think something sounds crazy, it probably is. Don’t doubt yourself. Then we heard The Patriot Act mentioned, and we knew we were in trouble.

