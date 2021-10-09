Parent exposes schools getting paid billions for universal masking & vaccination

















It appears that schools are getting billions to mask the children, and possibly implement universal vaccination. This comes via Kevin Jackson.

The mom in the clip is a hero. If this Illinois mom is correct, these officials are also teaching the children to lie.

One commenter on Rumble shared this from the CDC:

Disposable medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are loose-fitting devices that were designed to be worn by medical personnel to protect accidental contamination of patient wounds, and to protect the wearer against splashes or sprays of bodily fluids (36). There is limited evidence for their effectiveness in preventing influenza virus transmission either when worn by the infected person for source control or when worn by uninfected persons to reduce exposure. Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.

If Americans start to engage, we can defeat this wave of communism and corruption sweeping over our nation.

Watch:

Related















