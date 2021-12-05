Ah, Come On! Swedes Get Their Vax Passports Chipped in Their Hands

















If you are in Sweden, you can get your covid certificate in a chip in your hand or elsewhere under the skin. It is increasingly popular to insert a chip into the body with different types of information. Swedes can also insert their covid certificates in the chip.

They think it’s convenient, and are doing it in the name of safety.

Companies have been chipping their employees for years apparently.

It’s perfect for authoritarian governments too.

Sweden: Get your vaccine passports in a chip in your hand or elsewhere under the skin. It is increasingly popular to insert an #IoB chip into the body with different types of data and now you can insert your covid certificates in the chip.https://t.co/woSzB6zeRC pic.twitter.com/6QWEYlgRlz — Sikh For Truth (@SikhForTruth) November 29, 2021

Related















