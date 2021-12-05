CIA Covered Up Deep State Pedophile Ring, No One Prosecuted

















CIA Accused of Covering Up Child Sex Crimes for at Least 10 Employees Over the Past 14 Years

The CIA covered up evidence of a Deep State pedophile ring operating within its own agency, according to newly released documents.

The bombshell revelation was reported, surprisingly, by Buzzfeed News, which obtained hundreds of internal CIA reports through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits.

According to the documents, one of the 10 CIA staffers raped a two-year-old girl and admitted to raping a six-year-old on two occasions. The employee was fired but never criminally charged.

A second CIA agent purchased child rape videos which were recorded by the victims’ mothers – an incident that led to his resignation, but no criminal charges. Another CIA officer was caught attempting to arrange sex with a child, who was actually an undercover FBI agent. His contact was revoked, but no criminal charges were filed.

HOW IT WAS HANDLED

Five of the 10 people spotlighted by BuzzFeed were fired or resigned. Five others were referred to a personnel board or the Office of Security, which handles the security of CIA facilities. The outcome of one case could not be learned from the released documents.

In an eleventh case, the OIG found no direct evidence of any crimes but said the subject had “consistent interest” in the topic of sexual abuse of minors, which the officer believed to be concerning. The part explaining how the agency handled the situation was redacted.

BuzzFeed said the CIA’s record of dealing with suspected offenders as described in the documents “marks a striking deviation from how sex crimes involving children have been handled at other federal agencies.”

