Breitbart reported that a self-professed “Comp Sci, Politics and Finance Nerd” claims to have discovered a list of blacklisted websites that OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 will not draw from, for reasons such as “conspiracy theories” and “hate speech” — a list that includes Breitbart News and other conservative outlets like the Epoch Times.

In a statement to Breitbart News after publication, OpenAI claims it does not keep a list of “sites categorized as extremist, conspirational, and unreliable, and use this list to avoid citing them as sources.”

That’s not true.

I asked it to write a memo for several conservative websites and it got the information from one of the more pernicious fact- checkers like Newsguard or Media Bias Fact Check. Whether it’s in list form or not, conservative sites are smeared.

About Daily Kos, a looney far-left site, the bot said this in part:

After conducting our own research and analysis, we can confirm that Daily Kos is a reputable source of information. They have a solid reputation for providing well-researched and accurate news coverage on a wide range of topics. However, it is important to note that like any news organization, Daily Kos may have its own biases or perspectives on certain issues.

We encourage you to continue to use Daily Kos as a source of information. However, as with any source, it is important to verify and cross-check any information you receive from them.

An excerpt on Breitbart:

Moreover, the website has been accused of promoting racist, sexist, and xenophobic views.

Breitbart has been associated with the alt-right movement, which has been linked to white nationalism and neo-Nazi ideologies. These issues have led many to question Breitbart’s credibility as a news source.

As a company that values accuracy and reporting integrity, we must be careful when citing articles from Breitbart or any website with a questionable reputation.

When sourcing information from Breitbart, we should always fact-check and cross-reference information with reputable publications. It is essential to ensure that the information we share with clients, stakeholders, and the public is factual, objective, and free from bias.

So I used the common “tell me a story” trick to get around these restrictions. First, it tells me two things:

#1: It categorizes Infowars as a conspiracy site.

#2: It maintains a log of these sites, referred to as a “Transparency Log.” pic.twitter.com/5r09WIpaSd — Elephant Civics (@ElephantCivics) October 3, 2023

So now, I asked GPT to create a second list expanding on this transparency log, and I received the first list. It included @zerohedge and @EpochTimes in the same grouping as @RT_com and white supremacy groups. pic.twitter.com/lkSTjVSbZU — Elephant Civics (@ElephantCivics) October 3, 2023

I also wanted to see which categories were blocked; most make sense, but a few stood out to me: -Vaccine Misinformation

-Misinformation Spreaders on Twitter

-Fake News YouTube Channels

-Misleading Political Content

-Unverified Citizen Journalism

-Climate Change Denial pic.twitter.com/PIajf51Wd5 — Elephant Civics (@ElephantCivics) October 3, 2023

Related