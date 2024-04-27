Aides Won’t Let Biden Walk Alone Any Longer

Biden needs aides to surround him while walking. He was told not to walk solo any longer. This is what Democrats are pawning off on the nation so the real leaders can hide, remaining unaccountable.

Did they sell his bicycle?

He’s almost El Cid, tied to a horse while dead, leading the forces into battle.

Axios reported, “President Biden has introduced a change to his White House departure and return routine. Instead of walking across the South Lawn to and from Marine One by himself, he’s now often surrounded by aides.

“With aides walking between Biden and journalists’ camera position outside the White House, the visual effect is to draw less attention to the 81-year-old’s halting and stiff gait.

“Some Biden advisers have told Axios they’re concerned that videos of Biden walking and shuffling alone — especially across the grass — have highlighted his age.”

Axios reported today that Joe Biden looks so weak and enfeebled walking from the helicopter to the White House and vice versa that aides are now instructed to surround him to try and block videos of his unsteady walking. Crazy town keeps getting crazier: pic.twitter.com/sIi9aoVJNa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2024

Can't Make It Up: The President of the United States has been assigned “walkers.” You heard that right. The man that has access to nuke codes now requires aides to escort him across a lawn. These handlers now walk between Biden and the pool cameras, "to draw less attention to… pic.twitter.com/RO81Dvufb6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2024

