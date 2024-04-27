TikTok Influencer Says Biden Surrogates Paid Her to Push Propaganda

A TikTok influencer named Farha Khalidi said she was paid by the Biden administration surrogates to promote their “propaganda” ads on the app and was told to keep the information secret.

They even gave her scripts to use.

That wouldn’t be surprising. The intelligence services are fully involved in media and legacy media.

Farha Khalidi on how surrogates for the Biden administration tried to pay her to engage in identity politics and sell their message. A case of racial division as a top-down phenomenon. They’re literally buying the TikTok influencers. pic.twitter.com/nJWGvsLlMu — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 26, 2024

