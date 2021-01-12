Parler CEO said it’s not just the company, they want to kill him

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that it is not only his civil liberties that are in danger but also his life.

“People are threatening my life,” Matze said. “I can’t go home tonight. … This is not just our civil liberties. [Big Tech] can shut down a billion-dollar company, half-a-billion dollar company overnight.”

Matze told host Carlson that “You just never think it will happen, right?”

But he said the Big Tech giants — Apple, Google, and Amazon — all shut him out on the same day “without any prior warning.” The staff read it online.

Matze said they had 7 million unique people on Parler the day they found out they were being taken down.

“We will be back up eventually because we’re not going to give up. But soon is difficult, you know,” he said, adding that he is having trouble finding a new server because just when he thinks he has finalized the deal it falls through because the prospective vendor tells him, “Someone said something: we can’t host you.”

