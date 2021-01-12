Parler CEO said it’s not just the company, they want to kill him

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that it is not only his civil liberties that are in danger but also his life.
“People are threatening my life,” Matze said. “I can’t go home tonight. … This is not just our civil liberties. [Big Tech] can shut down a billion-dollar company, half-a-billion dollar company overnight.”
Matze told host Carlson that “You just never think it will happen, right?”
But he said the Big Tech giants — Apple, Google, and Amazon — all shut him out on the same day “without any prior warning.” The staff read it online.
Matze said they had 7 million unique people on Parler the day they found out they were being taken down.
“We will be back up eventually because we’re not going to give up. But soon is difficult, you know,” he said, adding that he is having trouble finding a new server because just when he thinks he has finalized the deal it falls through because the prospective vendor tells him, “Someone said something: we can’t host you.”
Unity? CPUSA comrades can F’ right off.
There is no common ground to be found with commies or corporate fascists as the two are cousins.
Recently found a demotivational poster of the Third Reich WAR flag that flew from Kriegsmarine (naval) vessels that had the hammer and sickle in the center instead of the swastika with the caption…National Bolshevism, where is your god now?
The NSDAP WAR flag resembles a cross with the Hakenkreuz (swastika) inside a circle in the center, when it is oriented vertically.
It was usually flown horizontally on the back of ships or placed on top of military vehicles so that Luftwaffe (air force) planes could spot it and not initiate any friendly fire.
“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.” Benito Mussolini (1883 – 1945)
Let them try…we’re by your side.