President Trump Sends the First Warning to Cuba

President Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday morning that Cuba should make a deal before it’s too late. Venezuela is no longer going to supply them with oil and cash.

Cuba lived for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided “Security Services” for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!

Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last week’s U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years.

Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the World (by far!), to protect them, and protect them we will. THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!

I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

President DJT

Matthew Rice for the New York Sun wrote that this is the new “Trump Corollary” to the Monroe Doctrine in recent days, which states that Mr. Trump has the right to intervene across the western hemisphere if it serves America’s interests.

The Cuban government is the latest target of that policy.

Cuba has responded to President Trump’s demand to cut a deal with the United States, saying, “No one dictates what we do.”

“#Cuba is a free, independent, and sovereign nation. No one dictates what we do. Cuba does not aggress; it is aggressed upon by the United States for 66 years, and it does not threaten; it prepares, ready to defend the Homeland to the last drop of blood,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Sunday.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel: ‘We are prepared to give Blood for Venezuela.’ pic.twitter.com/iPABdWGVJ7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 4, 2026

President Trump warned Venezuela for months, and they didn’t listen. It looks like Cuba is on the list.

President Trump thinks in the Gestalt. The President doesn’t look to handle individual problems in the short term if he thinks he can get to the core issues and resolve them for the longer term. He is not interested in playing Whac-a-Mole. If he sees an opportunity to change the world, he will. People work to stay on his good side as a result of his actions. In the end, he might have enormous success in building a new world without many of the threats we now face. If not, he’ll leave us quite a mess.