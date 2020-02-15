AL Rep’s bill forces men to have vasectomies by age 50 or after 3 children

An Alabama socialist Democrat has proposed a bill that forces all men to obtain a vasectomy at their own expense by the time they turn 50 or after they have three children.
“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the bill, HB238, falsely reads. “This bill would require a man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”
The vasectomy would have to be performed “at his own expense,” it further reads.
Rep. Rolanda Hollis wrote the bill, she says, in response to a law signed last year by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey. Gov. Ivey wanted to ban all abortions.
“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill … it always takes two to tango,” she said in a statement to The Birmingham News. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”
Huh?
She wants you to believe men have reproductive rights and women don’t when it’s quite the opposite.
Most states require men to pay for any children born of his seed, but they don’t have any rights when it comes to abortion. Only the woman gets to decide.
This is what communism looks like.
