Michael Bloomberg might pick Hillary Clinton as his running mate

Matt Drudge linked to a Daily Mail article Saturday morning claiming Michael ‘mini’ Bloomberg is considering choosing Hillary ‘crooked’ Clinton as his running mate. It sounds like Bloomberg’s sending out a trial balloon. It will likely excite the base.

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force,” Drudge wrote in one of two very rare tweets to his rarely used account.

Drudge further claimed via his “exclusive” sources that Bloomberg is considering changing his official residence from New York to make up for an Electoral College shortcoming that “makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from the same state.”

The two have known each other for years and get along well.

“Theirs is a cordial, if not particularly close, relationship, based on proximity in New York, if not political party,” The New York Times reported back in 2014.

Recently, Hillary told Ellen DeGeneres that no one would ask her to be the Vice President and she probably wouldn’t be interested — “no,” she said. Then she said she wouldn’t rule it out. “Never say never,” she said.

She let out her phony laugh to start.

Every single Democrat candidate is a nightmare of sorts and these two could make some Republican’s skin crawl. Hillary wants to take our guns and our wealth as does Bloomberg. She also said she wants to take in another 300,000 foreigners. These two will finish us off as a Republic.

According to Neil Cavuto this morning, the Bloomberg campaign did not deny the report. They responded to the question from Fox with the statement, “We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation.”

Two old white people running for the party of old white people.

Bernie, another old white person, won’t like Hillary coming in to take his nomination.

Watch: