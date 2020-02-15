Weissmann asserts DOJ dropped McCabe case to do something worse

Ruthless Mueller investigator, Andrew Weissmann, who likely ran the entire Russia-Trump collusion probe, is now a contributor to NBC/MSNBC. He is using his perch to viciously slam the Trump administration and the President in particular.

Last night, MSNBC host, Chuck Todd, asked him what he thought of the DOJ dropping Andrew McCabe’s case.

Mueller’s ‘pit bull’ told the interviewer that the Justice Department merely swapped out the “loser case” of Andrew McCabe for a new one targeting top former FBI officials, including McCabe. The new team is led by Jeffrey Jensen, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

“All they did was swap out a loser case for starting an investigation that is going to be of Comey, McCabe, Pete Strzok,” Weissmann told MSNBC host Chuck Todd.

All three officials were involved in the investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s alleged ties to Russia — the “witch hunt.”

Mueller, who took over the inquiry after FBI Director James Comey was fired in May 2017, found no criminal conspiracy on the part of the President or his campaign.

Bill Barr didn’t like the answers he received when he tried to trace back to the predicate for the probe which has led to him launching an investigation with prosecutors from outside the agency.

Attorney General William Barr picked Jeffrey Jensen, the top federal prosecutor in St. Louis, to work alongside the Flynn case’s lead prosecutor Brandon Van Grack on a review of the case.

General Flynn filed to withdraw his guilty plea in Mueller’s investigation.

U.S. Attorney John Durham is also investigating the origins of the Russia-Trump collusion probe.

This has Democrats in attack mode.

Weissmann said Jensen’s appointment was “interesting” since the judge in the Flynn case rejected claims that Flynn was framed.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 for lying to investigators about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

He is now trying to withdraw that plea, stating that he was intimidated into making the arrangement with the FBI.

“What I would love to know is what the factual predicate, given that Judge Sullivan has found nothing there,” Weissmann said.

MSNBC and other leftist outlets now call the administration the “Mafia” or “mobsters.” Weissman calls the President an “amoral” “demigod.”

Those are the buzzwords of the week.

Weissmann, a hyper-aggressive prosecutor, is a nasty partisan.

Listen to this mind-numbingly partisan clip. Listen to Mr. Weissmann speak. He was one of the top officials on the Mueller investigation and a lead author of the Mueller report “Non-partisan investigation,” they said Please. What an absolute travesty.pic.twitter.com/VXpMo1FUQN — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 6, 2020