ALA President Plans “Subversion” of “Normal” Families

According to The Federalist, The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative nonprofit, published a video and memo of radical quotes from Marxist Lesbian Emily Drabinski. She is the president of the powerful American Library Association (ALA).

The library coordinates programs at libraries all across America.

The self-described lesbian Marxist, calls conservatives and parents “far right, white supremacist, fascist,” an “angry white mob,” and the “Christo-fascist right.”

She said subverting normal families is part of her queerness.

Libraries are “good places that do all kinds of things that people on the right don’t like,” Drabinski said on the “Citations Needed” podcast in March, according to the report.

The left meets little resistance pushing pornographic books in children’s libraries by calling people names and claiming they’re banning books. They have government backing.

Christian groups are trying to stop her influence. They raised awareness and two states have withdrawn from the ALA – Missouri and Texas.

Marxists are in key positions throughout the country and they’re destroying the country. They’re subversives with no one slowing them down, much less stopping them.

It is a blatantly obvious and self-evident truth that politics and pornography have no place in our children’s libraries. Yet a shocking investigation by AAF has revealed that the president of the American Library Foundation Emily Drabinski, a self-described Marxist, wants to do… pic.twitter.com/bA6ikylzRl — Real Life Footage (@RealLifeFootage) August 30, 2023

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 I spent the last three days undercover at the largest socialist conference in the country. That’s where I caught American Library Association President Emily Drabinski saying explicitly that libraries (and public schools) need to be sites of socialist organizing. pic.twitter.com/ef55rGhRLl — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) September 4, 2023

