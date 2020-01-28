Alan Dershowitz’ brilliant defense of the Constitution

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Alan Dershowitz is a distinguished law professor and taught law at Harvard University 53 years ago. The 82-year-old was the youngest full professor at Harvard. The reason for that is he is brilliant, articulate, non-partisan, and just amazing. Compare his mind to that of the younger Joe Biden.

His presentation today was outstanding — historic. You might want to watch the full presentation below, or at least a few clips:

Watch:

The Full Testimony:

We agree with this Breitbart editor. What say you?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply