Alan Dershowitz’ brilliant defense of the Constitution

Alan Dershowitz is a distinguished law professor and taught law at Harvard University 53 years ago. The 82-year-old was the youngest full professor at Harvard. The reason for that is he is brilliant, articulate, non-partisan, and just amazing. Compare his mind to that of the younger Joe Biden.

His presentation today was outstanding — historic. You might want to watch the full presentation below, or at least a few clips:

Dershowitz eviscerates the Dems’ case tonight. They have not charged an impeachable offense or alleged impeachable conduct. Period. Let’s vote — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 28, 2020

Alan Dershowitz: Democrats’ reliance on “subjective opinions” for impeachment is a dangerous precedent pic.twitter.com/jhSfEEjxd0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2020

MUST WATCH: Alan Dershowitz lists all the Presidents that would’ve been impeached under the Dems’ view of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/bTYnO9etgy — GOP (@GOP) January 28, 2020

“For Congress to ignore the specific words of the Constitution itself and substitute its own judgments would be for Congress to do what it is accusing the President of doing.” -Alan Dershowitzpic.twitter.com/68P3L7fn0d — GOP (@GOP) January 28, 2020

Alan Dershowitz: “Quid pro quo alone is not a basis for abuse of power. It’s part of the way foreign policy has been operated by presidents since the beginning of time.” pic.twitter.com/jhei2ll8Te — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2020

Alan Dershowitz: I’m sorry, House managers, you just picked the wrong criteria. You picked the most dangerous possible criteria to serve as a precedent for how we supervise and oversee future presidents💥 pic.twitter.com/FheMc9zIn7 — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) January 28, 2020

.@AlanDersh: “I would be making the very same constitutional argument, had Hillary Clinton, for whom I voted, had been elected, and a Republican House had voted to impeach her on these unconstitutional grounds” pic.twitter.com/wUSO1VrWWl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 28, 2020

We agree with this Breitbart editor. What say you?

Democrats don’t realize it yet but @AlanDersh just rescued the liberal tradition from the House’s recent totalitarian impulses. He used the anti-slavery Curtis to argue for Madison’s balance of power, Jefferson’s legislature, and Hamilton’s executive. Historic. #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 28, 2020